XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XOMA Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and manufacturing of therapeutic antibodies to treat autoimmune, infectious, inflammatory, and oncological diseases. The company’s flagship product is gevokizumab, a humanized antibody to interleukin-1ß with potential for the treatment of the inflammatory cause of multiple diseases. XOMA Corporation, formally known as XOMA Ltd., is headquartered in Berkeley, California. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on XOMA. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on XOMA from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Aegis decreased their target price on XOMA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wedbush lowered XOMA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XOMA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.75.

NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.81 and a beta of 0.87. XOMA has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in XOMA by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in XOMA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in XOMA by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XOMA by 2,757.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in XOMA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

