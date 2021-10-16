Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $73.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on XEL. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $65.93 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,182,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 542,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 207,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,809,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Xcel Energy by 298.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 196,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.