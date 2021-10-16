WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WVS Financial stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its position in WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,380 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 7.85% of WVS Financial worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.92% of the company’s stock.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

