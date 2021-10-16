WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. WVS Financial has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $29.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.
About WVS Financial
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
