WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Earns Tender Rating from TD Securities

TD Securities reiterated their tender rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WIR.U. CIBC cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a tender rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from C$18.25 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a sector peform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$18.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$22.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$12.35 and a 12-month high of C$21.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 3.73.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

