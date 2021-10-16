WPP (LON:WPP) PT Raised to GBX 1,310 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (LON:WPP) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,240 ($16.20) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,102 ($14.40).

Get WPP alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 983.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 974.59. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38). The company has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.59%.

In other news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.