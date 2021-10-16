Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of WK stock traded up $2.71 on Monday, hitting $142.29. 242,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,043. Workiva has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $156.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.48 and a 200 day moving average of $117.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $105.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.59 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 36.88% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workiva will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $3,231,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,172 shares of company stock worth $100,344,163 over the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

