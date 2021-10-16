Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,681,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,514,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223,161 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 116.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,999,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 21.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,456,000 after purchasing an additional 364,726 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $17,132,000. 38.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

WKHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

