Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Short Interest Update

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on WOLWF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

WOLWF opened at $29.78 on Friday. Woolworths Group has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $30.21.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

