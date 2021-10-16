Wolfe Research Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Market Perform

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.41.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $28.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after acquiring an additional 208,298 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 65,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

