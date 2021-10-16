Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Short Interest Update

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the September 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 138.0 days.

Shares of WZZAF stock opened at $67.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.94. Wizz Air has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $75.30.

WZZAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5,450.00 price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,749.50.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes. It provides services, such as, car rentals, hotels, airport parking and transfer. It operates through the Airline and Tour Operator segments. The Airline segment is operated though the Wizz Air brand which sells flight tickets and related services to external customer and to a Wizz Tours.

