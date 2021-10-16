WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.91. 53,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $887,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $20,080,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 34.3% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,818,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 36.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

