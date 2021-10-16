WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Trading 1.9% Higher

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s stock price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.57. Approximately 179,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 371,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 83.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 57.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

