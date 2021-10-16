Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $412.24

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 412.24 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 359 ($4.69). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 366 ($4.78), with a volume of 133,891 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WIN shares. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Wincanton from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Wincanton in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 382.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 412.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32,880.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £448.20 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94.

In other news, insider Mihiri Jayaweera purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 353 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £14,120 ($18,447.87).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

