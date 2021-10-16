WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $32.85

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1652968 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 106.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 270,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after buying an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

