Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $182.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.96 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

Several analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,488 shares of company stock worth $9,709,114. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

