WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.62. WidePoint shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 26,107 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $49.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.17.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WidePoint Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in WidePoint by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint during the first quarter valued at $170,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 772.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

