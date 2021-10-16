Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.16

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as high as $10.38. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 441,069 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $436.34 million, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Research analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

