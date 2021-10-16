Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $62.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,317,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $300,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,708 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.