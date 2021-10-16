West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$175.00

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Fraser Timber from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an action list buuy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.14.

NYSE:WFG opened at $91.34 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $92.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 9.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.19 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

