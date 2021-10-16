Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1237675 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

