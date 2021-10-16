Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
WDO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$14.16.
In other news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.68, for a total value of C$634,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 248,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,150,422.08. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $3,687,000.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
