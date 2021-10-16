Wedbush Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carvana in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $287.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -245.35 and a beta of 2.39. Carvana has a 1-year low of $179.24 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $3,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,396 shares in the company, valued at $10,211,536.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $51,762.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,715,840.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 686,157 shares of company stock worth $235,887,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $1,040,013,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 25.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,806,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,995 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $104,960,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $99,664,000. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

