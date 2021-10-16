Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Up 106.9% in September

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, a growth of 106.9% from the September 15th total of 161,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 561,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,399,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,228,000. Apoletto Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,442,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,014,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,288,000. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WDH traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 351,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,831. Waterdrop has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.32). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waterdrop will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.