Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warner Music Group Corp is a music-based content company. It operating segment consist Recorded Music and Music Publishing. Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists. Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights. The company operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally. Warner Music Group Corp is based in New York. “

WMG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

WMG stock opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $101,902,226.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. 80.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 162.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,355,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,904 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,535 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth $43,920,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $30,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

