WAM Active Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.01 and a current ratio of 13.01.
About WAM Active
