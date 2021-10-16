Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decline of 45.6% from the September 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of WAFU stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.30. Wah Fu Education Group has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAFU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Wah Fu Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Wah Fu Education Group by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of online exam preparation services and related technology solutions, and production of online training course materials. It operates through the Online Education Cloud Service (B2B2C) and Online Training Service (B2C). The B2B2C segment comprises online education platforms to institutions, such as universities, training institutions, and online course development service companies.

