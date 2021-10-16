Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vossloh (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $54.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41.

Get Vossloh alerts:

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG engages in the provision of rail fastening and switch systems. It also offers services related to rail maintenance. It operates through the following divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division manufactures standardized products for rail infrastructure.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.