Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vor Biopharma Inc. is a cell therapy company pioneering engineered hematopoietic stem cell therapies combined with targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. Vor Biopharma Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Shares of VOR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $63.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.78.

Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50). Sell-side analysts predict that Vor Biopharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $5,256,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,790,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $288,444,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Vor Biopharma by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,391,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

