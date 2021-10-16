VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $19.17. 762,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 901,650. VIZIO has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $28.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $401.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.02 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 850,923 shares of company stock valued at $17,608,133 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter valued at $280,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.