Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Vistra in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.10) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

VST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NYSE VST opened at $19.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. Vistra has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

