Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of VMAR stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.56.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. swisspartners Ltd. grew its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vision Marine Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. 4.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

