VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VTSI. TheStreet cut VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VirTra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $9.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $103.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.13. VirTra has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.25.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VTSI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in VirTra during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 8.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

