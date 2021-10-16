Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VRDN) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Viridian Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

64.6% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors 252 875 1350 38 2.47

Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.33%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 39.94%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics N/A -1,934.14% -62.01% Viridian Therapeutics Competitors -143.06% -15.22% -9.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.05 million -$110.71 million -1.49 Viridian Therapeutics Competitors $931.62 million $35.39 million -34.56

Viridian Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Viridian Therapeutics. Viridian Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viridian Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.02, suggesting that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis. The company was founded by William S. Marshall and Bruce L. Booth in February 2006 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.