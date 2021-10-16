Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 800 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in News were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of News by 555.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 490,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after acquiring an additional 415,716 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of News by 359.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,944,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,252,000 after buying an additional 1,520,900 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 7.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NWSA stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. News Co. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.52.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWSA. UBS Group raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

