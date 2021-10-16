Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 25,300 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $8,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,014,000 after purchasing an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after buying an additional 8,099,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after buying an additional 590,980 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after buying an additional 234,686 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,695,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,798,000 after buying an additional 436,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 101.73%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

