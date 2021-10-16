Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 422.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

