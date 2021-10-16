Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 264,300 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,710,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.16% of B2Gold worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 62.5% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $362.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BTG shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

