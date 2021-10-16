Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SPCE. Cowen cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virgin Galactic from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Virgin Galactic from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Shares of SPCE stock opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. Virgin Galactic has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock worth $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the second quarter worth $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

