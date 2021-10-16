Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vimeo Inc. provides video software solution. The company’s platform enables any professional, team and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. Vimeo Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vimeo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of VMEO stock opened at $33.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.63. Vimeo has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $58.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vimeo (VMEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.