ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ViewRay has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.92.

NASDAQ VRAY opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. ViewRay has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its holdings in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ViewRay by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,778,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after buying an additional 1,043,183 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

