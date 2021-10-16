ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) will announce sales of $16.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ViewRay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.79 million and the lowest is $15.18 million. ViewRay reported sales of $10.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ViewRay will report full-year sales of $68.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.08 million to $70.22 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $113.97 million, with estimates ranging from $97.80 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViewRay.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Shares of VRAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.06. 762,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,286. ViewRay has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,899 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

