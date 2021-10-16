Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Financial Contrast

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for FRP and Video River Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Video River Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 130.43% 2.50% 1.67% Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRP and Video River Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.58 million 22.38 $12.72 million N/A N/A Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

FRP has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Risk and Volatility

FRP has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

FRP beats Video River Networks on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

