Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $494,000 Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,178,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,827,000 after purchasing an additional 952,350 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $45,355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 1st quarter valued at $36,073,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DT opened at $75.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 289.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.82. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.83 and a 12-month high of $78.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.19.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,907,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

