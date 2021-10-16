Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 82 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of J opened at $133.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.94. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.50 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.