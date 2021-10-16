Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 610 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 47,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.30 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

