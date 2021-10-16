Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $517,000 Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in StoneCo by 2,786.5% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 2.25. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STNE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

