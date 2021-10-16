Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 27.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Logitech International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,098,000 after buying an additional 37,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 38.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOGI opened at $87.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $75.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.9481 dividend. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

