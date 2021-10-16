Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,718 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,749,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,179,000 after buying an additional 98,359 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,015,000 after buying an additional 100,649 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,880,000 after buying an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,226,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock worth $108,474 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $213.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

