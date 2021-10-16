VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VICI. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.80%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 58,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,447,000 after buying an additional 2,001,991 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

