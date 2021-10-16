Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.99 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $8.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

Shares of VRTX opened at $181.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $242.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Camden National Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $895,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $208,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

