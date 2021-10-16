Veritas Investment Research Reiterates Reduce Rating for Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Veritas Investment Research restated their reduce rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

GWO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.36.

Great-West Lifeco has a 1 year low of C$26.36 and a 1 year high of C$39.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a current ratio of 26.09. The company has a market cap of C$35.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.96 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.6609552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 50.39%.

In other news, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.46, for a total transaction of C$473,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$202,706.02. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,896.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

